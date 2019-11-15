Global Fire Protection Equipment Market 2019-2025 Estimated Size, Share, Emerging Technologies, Professional Outlook, Regional Segmentation by Type and Applications

Global “Fire Protection Equipment Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Fire Protection Equipment Market. The Fire Protection Equipment Sales market report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information.

Know About Fire Protection Equipment Market:

Fire protection is the study and practice of mitigating the unwanted effects of potentially destructive fires.As the industrial sector in emerging economies flourishes, the number of casualties caused by fire accidents have been escalating. Loss of life and property caused by fire accidents is not uncommon. As an attempt to reduce the number of casualties caused by fire accidents worldwide, the installation of fire protection has been increasingly acknowledged. All these factors have stoked the growth of the market.Asia Pacific is likely to emerge with significant opportunities. The growth in this region is chiefly driven by extensive industrial and urbanization activities in countries such as Japan, India, and China. Growing awareness about ensuring safety of people, in public places in particular, has been leading to increasing installation of fire protection equipment. The expanding retail and IT sector in India is exhibiting growing demand for fire protection equipment. Moreover, the growth in this region will be backed by large oil refineries, biotechnology ventures, automobile, petrochemical complexes, steel, food and beverages, and oil and gas sectors.The global Fire Protection Equipment market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Regions covered in the Fire Protection Equipment Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa. Fire Protection Equipment Market by Applications:

Municipal Fire Service

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Other Fire Protection Equipment Market by Types:

Extinguisher

Fire Hydrant

Respirator