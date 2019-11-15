 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Fire Protection Equipment Market 2019-2025 Estimated Size, Share, Emerging Technologies, Professional Outlook, Regional Segmentation by Type and Applications

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Fire Protection Equipment_tagg

Global “Fire Protection Equipment Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Fire Protection Equipment Market. The Fire Protection Equipment Sales market report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information.

Know About Fire Protection Equipment Market: 

Fire protection is the study and practice of mitigating the unwanted effects of potentially destructive fires.As the industrial sector in emerging economies flourishes, the number of casualties caused by fire accidents have been escalating. Loss of life and property caused by fire accidents is not uncommon. As an attempt to reduce the number of casualties caused by fire accidents worldwide, the installation of fire protection has been increasingly acknowledged. All these factors have stoked the growth of the market.Asia Pacific is likely to emerge with significant opportunities. The growth in this region is chiefly driven by extensive industrial and urbanization activities in countries such as Japan, India, and China. Growing awareness about ensuring safety of people, in public places in particular, has been leading to increasing installation of fire protection equipment. The expanding retail and IT sector in India is exhibiting growing demand for fire protection equipment. Moreover, the growth in this region will be backed by large oil refineries, biotechnology ventures, automobile, petrochemical complexes, steel, food and beverages, and oil and gas sectors.The global Fire Protection Equipment market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Fire Protection Equipment Market:

  • Honeywell
  • Johnson Controls
  • Robert Bosch
  • Siemens
  • Tyco
  • Napco Security
  • Cooper
  • ADT Security Services
  • ANAF
  • Britannia Fire
  • Potter Roemer
  • Hiren Industrial Corporation
  • Larsen Manufacturing
  • IFSE
  • Supremex
  • Tian Guang
  • Iowa Fire Equipment Company
  • Naffco
  • ILT Industrie-Luftfiltertechnik

    Regions covered in the Fire Protection Equipment Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Fire Protection Equipment Market by Applications:

  • Municipal Fire Service
  • Industrial
  • Commercial
  • Residential
  • Other

    Fire Protection Equipment Market by Types:

  • Extinguisher
  • Fire Hydrant
  • Respirator
  • Other

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Fire Protection Equipment Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Fire Protection Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Fire Protection Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Fire Protection Equipment Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Fire Protection Equipment Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Fire Protection Equipment Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Fire Protection Equipment Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Fire Protection Equipment Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Fire Protection Equipment Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Fire Protection Equipment Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Fire Protection Equipment Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Fire Protection Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Fire Protection Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Fire Protection Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Fire Protection Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Fire Protection Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Fire Protection Equipment Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Fire Protection Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Fire Protection Equipment Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Fire Protection Equipment Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Fire Protection Equipment Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Fire Protection Equipment Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Fire Protection Equipment Revenue by Product
    4.3 Fire Protection Equipment Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Fire Protection Equipment Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Fire Protection Equipment by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Fire Protection Equipment Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Fire Protection Equipment Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Fire Protection Equipment by Product
    6.3 North America Fire Protection Equipment by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Fire Protection Equipment by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Fire Protection Equipment Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Fire Protection Equipment Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Fire Protection Equipment by Product
    7.3 Europe Fire Protection Equipment by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Fire Protection Equipment by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Fire Protection Equipment Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Fire Protection Equipment Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Fire Protection Equipment by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Fire Protection Equipment by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Fire Protection Equipment by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Fire Protection Equipment Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Fire Protection Equipment Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Fire Protection Equipment by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Fire Protection Equipment by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Fire Protection Equipment by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fire Protection Equipment Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fire Protection Equipment Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Fire Protection Equipment by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Fire Protection Equipment by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Fire Protection Equipment Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Fire Protection Equipment Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Fire Protection Equipment Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Fire Protection Equipment Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Fire Protection Equipment Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Fire Protection Equipment Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Fire Protection Equipment Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Fire Protection Equipment Forecast
    12.5 Europe Fire Protection Equipment Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Fire Protection Equipment Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Fire Protection Equipment Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Fire Protection Equipment Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Fire Protection Equipment Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

