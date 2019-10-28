Global Fire Protection Systems Market 2019- Top Key Players, Trends, Size, Drivers, Policies, Applications and Competitive Landscape to 2024

Fire Protection is the study of alleviating the unwanted effects of fire and its potentially destructive hazards. The design of buildings and infrastructures, provision of isolating fires, firewalls and doors, use of fire resistant materials in construction, fire detectors, fire alarms, and automatic fire sprinklers are all a part of fire protection system. Moreover, fire protection is an everyday action. The fire regulations must be implemented in factories, public places, transportation and living areas. Some examples of fire protection systems are post indicator alarms, tamper switches, water flow alarms and evacuation alarms are examples of fire protection systems. Fire extinguishers carry high weightage in fire protection systems..

Fire Protection Systems Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

United Technologies

Tyco

London Security

Johnson Controls

Bosch

Honeywell

Gentex

VT MAK

Hochiki

Halma and many more. Fire Protection Systems Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Fire Protection Systems Market can be Split into:

Detection Systems

Alarm Systems

Suppression Systems

Others. By Applications, the Fire Protection Systems Market can be Split into:

BFSI

Hospitality & Travel

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Manufacturing

Retail

Mining and Oil & gas