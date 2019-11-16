Global Fire-resistant Fabrics Market 2019: Growth Prediction Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Size, Type and Application to 2024

Fire-resistant fabrics have flame-resistant properties and are used extensively in manufacturing garments, apparels, and furnishings. These fabrics also have a high resistance to heat. The Fire-resistant Fabrics market report contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report covers definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and analysis of main region market conditions.

Fire-resistant fabrics have flame-resistant properties and are used extensively in manufacturing garments, apparels, and furnishings. These fabrics also have a high resistance to heat..

Fire-resistant Fabrics Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

DuPont

Huntsman International

Milliken & Company

Solvay

Teijin Aramid

Kaneka Corporation

PBI Performance Products

Koninklijke Ten Cate

Lenzing

W. L. Gore & Associates

TOYOBO and many more. Fire-resistant Fabrics Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Fire-resistant Fabrics Market can be Split into:

Inherent Fire-resistant Fabrics

Treated Fire-resistant Fabrics. By Applications, the Fire-resistant Fabrics Market can be Split into:

Industrial Protective and Mining Clothing

Transport

Defense and Firefighting Services