Global Fire Resistant Hydraulic Fluids Market 2019 Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends, Outlook -2023

Fire-resistant hydraulic fluids are specially formulated lubricants that are more difficult to ignite and do not propagate a flame from an ignition source. Fire resistant should not be confused with fire proof, as fire resistant fluids will still ignite and burn given specific conditions.

Currently, there are many companies in the world can produce fire resistant hydraulic fluids product, mainly concentrating in North America, Europe and Asia. The production of fire resistant hydraulic fluids increased from 247.84 K MT in 2012 to 295.98 K MT in 2017.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. North America, Europe and China are the main consumption regions. In 2017, the three regions consumed about 76.26% fire resistant hydraulic fluids.

As for the applications, among various fields, consumption volume from Metallurgy is the largest. In 2017, Metallurgy industry consumed 123.25 K MT fire resistant hydraulic fluids.

Quaker

Houghton International

Eastman

ExxonMobil

BP

Total

Shell

Chevron

Lanxess (Chemtura)

BASF

American Chemical Technologies

Idemitsu

MORESCO

Wuhan Jiesheng

Fire Resistant Hydraulic Fluids Market by Types

HFA

HFB

HFC

Fire Resistant Hydraulic Fluids Market by Applications

Mining

Metallurgy

Marine/Offshore

Aviation