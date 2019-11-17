Global Fire Suppression Market 2019 Outlook by Industry Size, Leading Players, Development Status, Source of Power, Estimated CAGR, and Forecast to 2025

The research report gives an overview of “Fire Suppression Market” by analysing various key segments of this Fire Suppression market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Fire Suppression market competitors.

Regions covered in the Fire Suppression Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Fire Suppression Market:

Fire suppression products include fire extinguishers and fire sprinklers.The fire sprinklers segment accounted for the majority of market shares and will continue to lead the market in the coming years. The growing penetration of fire sprinklers in the industrial end-user segment such as the manufacturing, energy, power, mining, oil and gas industries and the commercial and residential segments will boost this segmentâs growth.In terms of geography, the EMEA region dominated the market and is anticipated to lead the market over the next four years. The fire suppression market in the region is witnessing moderate growth as the market in the region is reaching its maturity level. However, the market still has potential, especially in the residential sector. The Eastern European countries, where obsolete fire protection standards are still prevalent, is a potential market for fire suppression products. The growth of this market in the EMEA region is attributed to the presence of stringent fire safety regulations and awareness in the region. Moreover, increasing investments in the logistics and warehousing sector are also driving the fire suppression market in Europe.The global Fire Suppression market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Fire Suppression Market:

Amerex

BRK

Tyco Fire Protection Products

Minimax

ANAF

Buckeye Fire Equipment

Britannia Fire

Cosco Fire Protection

Douze It

Fire Fighter Industry

Globe Fire Sprinkler

Hochiki

Kidde

NAFFCO

Reliable Fire Sprinklers

Safex Fire

Strike First

Fire Suppression Market by Applications:

Commercial

Industrial

Residential Fire Suppression Market by Types:

Fire Extinguishers

Fire Sprinklers