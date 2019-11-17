 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Fire Suppression Market 2019 Outlook by Industry Size, Leading Players, Development Status, Source of Power, Estimated CAGR, and Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 17, 2019

The research report gives an overview of “Fire Suppression Market” by analysing various key segments of this Fire Suppression market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Fire Suppression market competitors.

Regions covered in the Fire Suppression Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Fire Suppression Market: 

Fire suppression products include fire extinguishers and fire sprinklers.The fire sprinklers segment accounted for the majority of market shares and will continue to lead the market in the coming years. The growing penetration of fire sprinklers in the industrial end-user segment such as the manufacturing, energy, power, mining, oil and gas industries and the commercial and residential segments will boost this segmentâs growth.In terms of geography, the EMEA region dominated the market and is anticipated to lead the market over the next four years. The fire suppression market in the region is witnessing moderate growth as the market in the region is reaching its maturity level. However, the market still has potential, especially in the residential sector. The Eastern European countries, where obsolete fire protection standards are still prevalent, is a potential market for fire suppression products. The growth of this market in the EMEA region is attributed to the presence of stringent fire safety regulations and awareness in the region. Moreover, increasing investments in the logistics and warehousing sector are also driving the fire suppression market in Europe.The global Fire Suppression market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Fire Suppression Market:

  • Amerex
  • BRK
  • Tyco Fire Protection Products
  • Minimax
  • ANAF
  • Buckeye Fire Equipment
  • Britannia Fire
  • Cosco Fire Protection
  • Douze It
  • Fire Fighter Industry
  • Globe Fire Sprinkler
  • Hochiki
  • Kidde
  • NAFFCO
  • Reliable Fire Sprinklers
  • Safex Fire
  • Strike First
  • United Technologies

    Fire Suppression Market by Applications:

  • Commercial
  • Industrial
  • Residential

    Fire Suppression Market by Types:

  • Fire Extinguishers
  • Fire Sprinklers
  • Other

    Key Questions Answered in This Report:

    • What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?
    • What are the key market trends?
    • What is driving this market?
    • What are the challenges to market growth?
    • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Fire Suppression Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Fire Suppression Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Fire Suppression Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Fire Suppression Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Fire Suppression Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Fire Suppression Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Fire Suppression Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Fire Suppression Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Fire Suppression Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Fire Suppression Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Fire Suppression Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Fire Suppression Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Fire Suppression Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Fire Suppression Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Fire Suppression Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Fire Suppression Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Fire Suppression Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Fire Suppression Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Fire Suppression Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Fire Suppression Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Fire Suppression Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Fire Suppression Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Fire Suppression Revenue by Product
    4.3 Fire Suppression Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Fire Suppression Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Fire Suppression by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Fire Suppression Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Fire Suppression Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Fire Suppression by Product
    6.3 North America Fire Suppression by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Fire Suppression by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Fire Suppression Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Fire Suppression Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Fire Suppression by Product
    7.3 Europe Fire Suppression by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Fire Suppression by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Fire Suppression Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Fire Suppression Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Fire Suppression by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Fire Suppression by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Fire Suppression by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Fire Suppression Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Fire Suppression Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Fire Suppression by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Fire Suppression by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Fire Suppression by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fire Suppression Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fire Suppression Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Fire Suppression by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Fire Suppression by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Fire Suppression Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Fire Suppression Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Fire Suppression Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Fire Suppression Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Fire Suppression Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Fire Suppression Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Fire Suppression Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Fire Suppression Forecast
    12.5 Europe Fire Suppression Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Fire Suppression Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Fire Suppression Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Fire Suppression Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Fire Suppression Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

