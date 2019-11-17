Global Fire Truck Market Forecast Including Growth Factors, by Types and Application by Regional Geography 2019

Fire truck (also known in some territories as fire engine, or fire appliance) is the general term of the various types of fire fighting vehicles which equipped with a variety of fire equipment, firefighting apparatus, is a vehicle designed primarily for firefighting operations, also is the most basic mobile firefighting equipment. In addition, many fire departments often employ their vehicles for various other uses including emergency medical services and rescue purposes.

First, for industry structure analysis, the Fire Truck industry is concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 70 % of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest production value area of valves, also the leader in the whole Fire Truck industry.

Second, the production of Fire Truck decreased from 13108 units in 2012 to 15705 units in 2016 with an average growth rate of 4.63%.

Third, Europe occupied 30.42% of the production market in 2016. It is followed by China and North America, which respectively account for around 22.62% and 20.54% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of production. Geographically, China was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 30.24% of the global consumption volume in 2016.

