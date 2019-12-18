Global Fireroof Coating Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis of the Segmentation Which Comprises Product Type, Business Strategies, Development Factors and Forecast 2026

Fireroof Coating can improve the fire resistance of materials by slowing the flame propagation speed of the materials by brushing the paint on the surface of those flammable materials, or can prevent combustion within a certain period of time.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Envirograf

Adfire

Metacaulk

PFC Corofil

International Fireproof Technology Inc.Â (IFTI)Â

PPG Industries

Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Jotun

Hempel A/S

Promat

Teknos Group

Nullifire

Carboline

3M

Everbuild (Sika AG)

BASF SE

Contego International Inc.

Isolatek International Fireroof Coating Market by Types

Steel Structure Fireproof Coating

Finished Fire Retardant Coating

Cable Fire Retardant Coating

Others Fireroof Coating Market by Applications

Building & Construction

Oil & Gas

Transportation