Global Fireworks Market 2019 Analysis with Inputs from Industry Experts

Fireworks are a kind of beautiful things can send out variety colors spark when light it in air, main make up from gunpowder and medicinal usher. Spark present different colors is due to burning of different metals occur flame test. It usually used in holiday celebrate.

Standard (IN)

Sri Kaliswari (IN)

Ajanta (IN)

Coronation (IN)

Sony (IN)

Diamond Sparkler (US)

GROUPE F (FR)

Panda (CN)

Lidu (CN)

Zhongzhou (CN)

Liuyang (CN)

Guandu (CN)

Jeeton (CN)

Qingtai (CN)

Bull (CN)

Hekou (CN)

Dahu (CN)

Dancing (CN)

Shenma (CN)

Jinsheng Group (CN)

Sanlink Group (CN)

Fuxiang (CN)

Hefung (CN)

Shenghong (CN)

Shengding (CN)

Meaning (CN)

Juntai (CN)

Shijihong (CN)

Kim TAE (CN)

Category A

Category B

Category C

Government

Company

Individual

Fireworks market changed in the past few years in China, the average price of fireworks increased in 2012 to 2016, and it goes up in the end of 2016 and the past five months in 2017. It is said that some of the price from leading vendors rises by about 3-8% in China, because the competition turned to be not too intense and downstream demand was recovered while some of the smaller firework factories would be closed in China because of limit from safety and environmental protection.

China and India are the leading producers in 2016 in the world, and China, India are the most important exporter. About 67% of the fireworks are made by China, while 20% are by India in 2016. The factories are mainly concentrated in Liuyang Hunan China, Jiangxi China and Sivakasi India.

The worldwide market for Fireworks is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 2680 million US$ in 2024, from 2200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Fireworks in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.