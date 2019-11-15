Global Fireworks Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2019-2023

Global Fireworks Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024

Fireworks are a kind of beautiful things can send out variety colors spark when light it in air, main make up from gunpowder and medicinal usher. Spark present different colors is due to burning of different metals occur flame test. It usually used in holiday celebrate.

Fireworks market changed in the past few years in China, the average price of fireworks increased in 2012 to 2016, and it goes up in the end of 2016 and the past five months in 2017. It is said that some of the price from leading vendors rises by about 3-8% in China, because the competition turned to be not too intense and downstream demand was recovered while some of the smaller firework factories would be closed in China because of limit from safety and environmental protection.

China and India are the leading producers in 2016 in the world, and China, India are the most important exporter. About 67% of the fireworks are made by China, while 20% are by India in 2016. The factories are mainly concentrated in Liuyang Hunan China, Jiangxi China and Sivakasi India.

The key manufacturers covered in this report include companies from India (IN), United States (US), France (FR), and China (CN).

