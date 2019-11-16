Global Flame Retardant Cable Market Forecast Including Growth Factors, by Types and Application by Regional Geography 2019

Global “Flame Retardant Cable Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
Flame retardant cables resist the spread of fire into a new area, while fire rated cables maintain circuit integrity and continue to work for a specified time under defined conditions. The fundamental feature is: in the case of fire may be burned and canât run, but can prevent the spread of the fire, the combustion is limited to the local scope, does not spread, keep other kinds of equipment, to avoid causing greater losses.
First, as for the Europe flame retardant cable industry, the industry structure is relatively dispenser. The top five manufacturers only have 53.16% revenue market share in 2016. The manufacturers following Prysmian Group, Nexans, which respectively has 22.45% and 20.67% market share.Second, the Europe consumption of flame retardant cable products rises up from 3494 K Meters in 2012 to 4054 K Meters in 2016, with an average annual growth rate of 3.68%. At the same time, the revenue of Europe flame retardant cable sales market has a leap from 10317 K dollars to 11035 K dollars. The reason causes this increase is the growing demand for the flame retardant cable products, which is the result of the growing needs of downstream industry.Third, the downstream industries of flame retardant cable products are building, power plant and manufacturing factory. In the recent years, with the recovery of global economic, the development of emerging countries and the rising awareness of fire-resistant, the consumption increase of flame retardant cable will be obvious. In the foreseeable future, the flame retardant cable products will show an optimistic upward trend.Finally, although sales of flame retardant cable products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the flame retardant cable field hastily.
