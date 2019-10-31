Global Flap Disc Market 2019 Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis & Forecast by 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Flap Disc Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Flap Disc Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Flap discs are a 3-Dimensional abrasive product. They consist of abrasive flaps glued radially to a backing plate. As the product is used the abrasive wears down and new abrasive is exposed underneath. Flap discs offer fast stock removal and provide grinding, blending and finishing with one product.

Demand for flap disc has mainly been driven by its downstream enterprises. Economic investment has large impact on research and national policies are also the main growth catalysts for the market.

The main players in this market are fixed in China, Europe and the United States. China has played a more and more important role in flap disc industry in the past years and it will be an important consumer market with a huge development space in future. China is the largest consumption country in the world, which took about 33.71 percent of the global consumption volume in 2014. Europe shared 32.11% of global total and the United States shared 16.19%.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Saint-Gobain

Tyrolit

Klingspor

Pferd

3M

Stanley Black & Decker

METABO

Deerfos

Swaty Comet

Weiler

CGW

Gurui Industries

Three Super Abrasives

Yongtai Abrasives

Shengsen Abrasives

Yalida Abrasive

Shanghai Fuying

Yida Abrasive

Yuda Flap Disc Market by Types

Ceramic Alumina Flap Disc

Zirconia Alumina Flap Disc

Aluminum Oxide Flap Disc

Ceramic Flap Disc

Silicon Carbide Flap Disc

Zirconium Oxide Flap Disc Flap Disc Market by Applications

Metalworking

Woodworking

Ceramics

Semiconductor manufacturing