Global Flat Pouches Market 2025: Growth Analysis, Size, Share, Demand by Regions, Types, Key Players

Global “Flat Pouches Market” latest research report provides an in-depth analysis of classifications, applications and market chain structure. The Flat Pouches report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status of Flat Pouches market.

Flat Pouches market report covers the top leading vendors in their recent global market. This market research report also lists other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the Flat Pouches market during the forecast period.

Geographical Coverage: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Flat Pouches Market Report Includes Major Key-Players:

Amcor

Bemis

Sealed Air

Sonoco

The Vacuum Pouch

AK Products

Associated Bag

Bison Bags

Constantia Flexibles

InterPlas.com

Montage

Pouch Dynamics

Swisspac

Tyler Packaging

Pouches are made of flexible or easy-yielding materials; this helps to change the shape of these pouches easily based on the nature of the product being packaged. Pouches undergo a detailed conversion process such as printing, lamination, coating, and extrusion to develop different types of packaging products. A flat pouch is known as pillow pack, and it has various features such as zippers and slider closures. Flat pouches are gaining popularity in the market as they are lightweight; this helps reduce the transportation cost.In terms of revenue, the food segment dominates the flat pouches market. The ability of flat pouches to extend the shelf life of condensed milk powder, sugar, and coffee will lead to its increased preference during the forecast period. The increasing use of single-serve concept in the food and beverages packaging industry has enhanced the application of flat pouches. For instance, companies like Café Coffee Day are using sugar sachets and coffee sachets in flat pouches, which can be used as a unit dose. The growing focus towards the preservation of product freshness will boost the usage of flat pouches in the food sectors over the next few years.The APAC occupied around 32% of the overall market revenue and is anticipated to grow at a rapid growth rate in the coming years. Much of the regions growth comes from the rising population and the recent surge in consumption of beverages, which is boosting the demand for flexible packaging products, including flat pouches, especially used for the packaging of milk powder and sugar. Also, several food manufacturing companies in the region prefer flexible packaging over rigid packaging because of its cost-effectiveness.The global Flat Pouches market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Consumer Goods

Other Flat Pouches Market by Types:

Flexible Packaging Flat Pouches