Global Flex LED Strip Lights Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis of the Segmentation Which Comprises Product Type, Business Strategies, Development Factors and Forecast 2026

Global Flex LED Strip Lights Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Flex LED Strip Lights Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Flex LED Strip Lights are thin flexible printed circuit boards with LEDs and resistors attached that populated by surface mounted light-emitting diodes (SMD LEDs) that usually comes with an adhesive backing. These Flex LED Strip Lights come in many configurations meaning one can be very bright to light an entire room and another less bright for accent lighting. LED flexible strips can also be made to use any usable wavelength or color that is desired for your home or business project.

Of the major players of Flex LED Strip Lights, Jiasheng Lighting maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Jiasheng Lighting accounted for 4.447% of the Global Flex LED Strip Lights sales volume market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 3.50% and 4.626% including LEDVANCE and OML.

In this study, the region of Flex LED Strip Lights divided into six geographic segments: In United States, total Flex LED Strip Lights accounted for 17.36%. In the Europe, total Flex LED Strip Lights accounted for 24.75%. The market in China Flex LED Strip Lights accounted for 25.40%, in Japan 4.14%, in India 2.87% and in South East Asia 2.61%. Among all regions, China is estimated to represent the highest share.

On the basis of product type, there are mainly two major types of Flex LED Strip Lights, including 5050 and 3528, and this two major segment totally accounted for 77.08 % revenue share in 2017.

In the applications, the commercial segment was estimated to account for the highest revemie share of 94.32% in 2017 and is expected to gain significant market share by the end of 2025.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâs types, better technical and impeccable service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the UK recovery trend is slightly, investor are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Jiasheng Lighting

LEDVANCE

OML

Philips

LEDMY

Sidon Lighting

NVC Lighting

Optek Electronics

Forge Europa

Opple

Jesco Lighting

Ledtronics

PAK

FSL

Aurora

Orlight

Ledridge Lighting

Lighting Ever LTD

Digital Advanced Lighting Flex LED Strip Lights Market by Types

5050

3528

Others Flex LED Strip Lights Market by Applications

Home Application