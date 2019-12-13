 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Flex LED Strip Lights Market Analysis, Growth, Size, Study, Demand and Forecast 2029-2024

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Flex LED Strip Lights

GlobalFlex LED Strip Lights Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Flex LED Strip Lights Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Flex LED Strip Lights Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Flex LED Strip Lights globally.

About Flex LED Strip Lights:

Flex LED Strip Lights are thin flexible printed circuit boards with LEDs and resistors attached that populated by surface mounted light-emitting diodes (SMD LEDs) that usually comes with an adhesive backing. These Flex LED Strip Lights come in many configurations meaning one can be very bright to light an entire room and another less bright for accent lighting. LED flexible strips can also be made to use any usable wavelength or color that is desired for your home or business project.

Flex LED Strip Lights Market Manufactures:

  • Jiasheng Lighting
  • LEDVANCE
  • OML
  • Philips
  • LEDMY
  • Sidon Lighting
  • NVC Lighting
  • Optek Electronics
  • Forge Europa
  • Opple
  • Jesco Lighting
  • Ledtronics
  • PAK
  • FSL
  • Aurora
  • Orlight
  • Ledridge Lighting
  • Lighting Ever LTD
  • Digital Advanced Lighting

    Flex LED Strip Lights Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Flex LED Strip Lights Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Flex LED Strip Lights Market Types:

  • 5050
  • 3528
  • Others

    Flex LED Strip Lights Market Applications:

  • Home Application
  • Commercial Application

    The Report provides in depth research of the Flex LED Strip Lights Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Flex LED Strip Lights Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Flex LED Strip Lights Market Report:

  • Of the major players of Flex LED Strip Lights, Jiasheng Lighting maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Jiasheng Lighting accounted for 4.447% of the Global Flex LED Strip Lights sales volume market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 3.50% and 4.626% including LEDVANCE and OML.
  • In this study, the region of Flex LED Strip Lights divided into six geographic segments: In United States, total Flex LED Strip Lights accounted for 17.36%. In the Europe, total Flex LED Strip Lights accounted for 24.75%. The market in China Flex LED Strip Lights accounted for 25.40%, in Japan 4.14%, in India 2.87% and in South East Asia 2.61%. Among all regions, China is estimated to represent the highest share.
  • On the basis of product type, there are mainly two major types of Flex LED Strip Lights, including 5050 and 3528, and this two major segment totally accounted for 77.08 % revenue share in 2017.
  • In the applications, the commercial segment was estimated to account for the highest revemie share of 94.32% in 2017 and is expected to gain significant market share by the end of 2025.
  • The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâs types, better technical and impeccable service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.
  • Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the UK recovery trend is slightly, investor are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.
  • The worldwide market for Flex LED Strip Lights is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.7% over the next five years, will reach 3370 million US$ in 2024, from 1400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Flex LED Strip Lights in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Flex LED Strip Lights product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Flex LED Strip Lights, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Flex LED Strip Lights in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Flex LED Strip Lights competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Flex LED Strip Lights breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Flex LED Strip Lights market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Flex LED Strip Lights sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 139

    1 Flex LED Strip Lights Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Flex LED Strip Lights by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Flex LED Strip Lights Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Flex LED Strip Lights Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Flex LED Strip Lights Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Flex LED Strip Lights Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Flex LED Strip Lights Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Flex LED Strip Lights Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Flex LED Strip Lights Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Flex LED Strip Lights Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

