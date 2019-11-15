 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Flexible AC Transmission Equipment Market 2019-2025 | Latest Trends of Leading Companies, Industry Data, Product Specification and Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Flexible AC Transmission Equipment

GlobalFlexible AC Transmission Equipment Market report 2019 basically focuses on market size, share, revenue, industry growth rate, trends and forecast.

List of Top Key Players in the Global Flexible AC Transmission Equipment Market:

  • ABB
  • Siemens
  • RXPE
  • Sieyuan Electric
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • GE
  • Toshiba
  • AMSC
  • Hyosung
  • Alstom

    About Flexible AC Transmission Equipment Market:

  • A flexible alternating current transmission system (FACTS) is a system composed of static equipment used for the AC transmission of electrical energy. It is meant to enhance controllability and increase power transfer capability of the network. It is generally a power electronics-based system.
  • FACTS is defined by the IEEE as “a power electronic based system and other static equipment that provide control of one or more AC transmission system parameters to enhance controllability and increase power transfer capability.”
  • In 2019, the market size of Flexible AC Transmission Equipment is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Flexible AC Transmission Equipment. This report studies the global market size of Flexible AC Transmission Equipment, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
  • This study presents the Flexible AC Transmission Equipment production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
  • For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

    At the end Flexible AC Transmission Equipment report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Global Flexible AC Transmission Equipment Market Report Segment by Types:

  • Shunt Compensation
  • Series Compensation

    Global Flexible AC Transmission Equipment Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • Metal Industry
  • Railway
  • Mining
  • Utilities
  • Others

    Global Flexible AC Transmission Equipment Market 2019 Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis of:

    • Global Flexible AC Transmission Equipment Market 2019 outline
    • Up and Downstream industry examination
    • Economy impact highlights finding
    • Channels and hypothesis believable
    • Global Flexible AC Transmission Equipment Market 2019 challenge by Players
    • Enhancement suggestions examination

    Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Flexible AC Transmission Equipment in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

    Detailed TOC of Flexible AC Transmission Equipment Market Report 2019-2025:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Flexible AC Transmission Equipment Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Flexible AC Transmission Equipment Market Size

    2.2 Flexible AC Transmission Equipment Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for Flexible AC Transmission Equipment Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 Flexible AC Transmission Equipment Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 Flexible AC Transmission Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 Flexible AC Transmission Equipment Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Flexible AC Transmission Equipment Production by Regions

    4.1 North America

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Southeast Asia

    4.5 India

    5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

    5.1 Global Flexible AC Transmission Equipment Market Size by Type

    5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Flexible AC Transmission Equipment Production by Type

    6.2 Global Flexible AC Transmission Equipment Revenue by Type

    6.3 Flexible AC Transmission Equipment Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Flexible AC Transmission Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

    Continued……

    For Detailed TOC – https://www.industryresearch.co/TOC/14475425#TOC

     

