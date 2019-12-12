Global Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis of the Segmentation Which Comprises Product Type, Business Strategies, Development Factors and Forecast 2026

A flexible alternating current transmission system (FACTS) is a system composed of static equipment used for the AC transmission of electrical energy. It is meant to enhance controllability and increase power transfer capability of the network. It is generally a power electronics-based system.
FACTS is defined by the IEEE as “a power electronic based system and other static equipment that provide control of one or more AC transmission system parameters to enhance controllability and increase power transfer capability.”
The Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) market is concerted market; the revenue of top nine manufacturers accounts about 86% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from USA, Asia-Pacific and Europe.
The leading manufactures mainly are ABB, Siemens, RXPE, Sieyuan Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, GE, Toshiba, AMSC and Hyosung. ABB is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 31% in 2017.
There are mainly three type product of Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) market: Shunt Compensation, Series Compensation and Others.
Geographically, the global Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The Europe held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 46% in 2017. The next is Asia-Pacific.
ABB
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
