Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market 2019: Growth Prediction Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Size, Type and Application to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 16, 2019

Flexible Printed Circuit Board

GlobalFlexible Printed Circuit Board marketResearch Report 2019-2024 is the complete study of the Flexible Printed Circuit Board market. The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Flexible Printed Circuit Board basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, containing the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market development rate and forecast etc.

Flexible printed circuit board (FPCB) is a technology of assembling printed electric circuits on a flexible substrate. They are designed as a replacement for traditional wire harnesses. Increasing research and development has led to the development of new FPCBs that have been constantly contributing to the improvement and evolution of peopleâs modern life..

Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

  • 3M Company
  • Nippon Mektron
  • Interflex
  • Sumitomo Electric Industries
  • LG Innotek
  • Flexible Circuit Technologies
  • Nitto Denko Corp
  • Fujikura Ltd
  • Zhen Ding Technology
  • MFS Technology
  • and many more.

    Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market Segment by Regions includes:

    • North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America, Middle East and Africa.

    By Types, the Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market can be Split into:

  • Single Sided Flex Circuits
  • Double Sided Flex Circuits
  • Multi-Layer Flex Circuits
  • Rigid Flex Circuits
  • Others.

    By Applications, the Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market can be Split into:

  • Instrumentations & Medical
  • Computers & Data Storage
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Automotive
  • Telecommunications
  • Defense & Aerospace
  • Industrial Electronics
  • Others.

    Major Points Covered in this Report are:

    • Industry Overview of Flexible Printed Circuit Board
    • Competitive Status and Trend of Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market
    • Market Effect Factors Analysis of Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market
    • Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market Size and Analysis by Regions
    • Market Dynamics Considering Opportunities, Constraint and Driving Force

    There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Flexible Printed Circuit Board market.

    • Chapter 1, to describe Flexible Printed Circuit Board Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
    • Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Flexible Printed Circuit Board market, with sales, revenue, and price of Flexible Printed Circuit Board, in 2016 and 2017;
    • Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
    • Chapter 4, to show the global Flexible Printed Circuit Board market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Flexible Printed Circuit Board, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;
    • Chapter 12, Flexible Printed Circuit Board market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Flexible Printed Circuit Board sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

    Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Flexible Printed Circuit Board Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.2.2 France Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    ……..

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Flexible Printed Circuit Board Type and Applications

    2.1.3 Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Flexible Printed Circuit Board Type and Applications

    2.2.3 Sony Flexible Printed Circuit Board Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    2.3.1 Business Overview

    2.3.2 Flexible Printed Circuit Board Type and Applications

    2.3.3 Flexible Printed Circuit Board Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    2.4.1 Business Overview

    2.4.2 Flexible Printed Circuit Board Type and Applications

    2.4.3 Flexible Printed Circuit Board Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    ………

    3 Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

    3.1 Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

    3.2 Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board Sales and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

    4.1.2 Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

    4.2 North America Flexible Printed Circuit Board Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.3 Europe Flexible Printed Circuit Board Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Flexible Printed Circuit Board Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.5 South America Flexible Printed Circuit Board Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Flexible Printed Circuit Board Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    5 North America Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market by Countries

    5.1 North America Flexible Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

    5.1.1 North America Flexible Printed Circuit Board Sales and Market Share by Countries (2013-2018)

    5.1.2 North America Flexible Printed Circuit Board Revenue and Market Share by Countries (2013-2018)

    5.2 United States Flexible Printed Circuit Board Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    5.3 Canada Flexible Printed Circuit Board Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    5.4 Mexico Flexible Printed Circuit Board Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    And Continued…

     

