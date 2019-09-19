Global Flexible Substrate Market by Share, Size, Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

About Flexible Substrate Study:

Flexible substrates are ultra-thin and ultra-light base components on which electronic devices are deposited while assembling electronic circuits in order to fabricate light weight flexible electronics.

The flexible substrates market has been studied for APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The APAC region is expected to lead the flexible substrates market during the forecast period. The growth of the APAC flexible substrates market can be attributed to the economic development taking place in different countries of the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, increased investments by private companies of the electronics industry in the Asia Pacific region are also creating demand for flexible substrates in the region. The flexible substrates markets in China and India are also witnessing significant growth, owing to the increased production of electronics in these countries.

In 2019, the market size of Flexible Substrate is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Nippon Electric Glass (Japan)

Schott (Germany)

Teijin (Japan)

Kolon Industries (South Korea)

American Semiconductor (US)

Corning (US)

Heraeus (Germany)

Flexible Substrate Market by Types:

Plastic

Glass

Metal

Flexible Substrate Market by Application:

Consumer Electronics

Solar Energy

Medical & Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Flexible Substrate Market by Regions:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

