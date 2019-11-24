Global Flight Control Computer Market Size 2019: Application, Consumption, Market Segment, Size, Growth Opportunities, Regions Forecast 2024

The flight control computer is at the core of any modern aircraft, both manned and unmanned. In both cases the typical flight control computer drives the primary flight control surfaces to drive the flight path of the aircraft but also provides finer control for stability. Given the criticality of this function these computers are often used in a dual or triple redundant configuration and subject to strict compliance to safety standards for software and hardware such as DO-178C and DO-254.

The flight control computer is at the core of any modern aircraft, both manned and unmanned. In both cases the typical flight control computer drives the primary flight control surfaces to drive the flight path of the aircraft but also provides finer control for stability. Given the criticality of this function these computers are often used in a dual or triple redundant configuration and subject to strict compliance to safety standards for software and hardware such as DO-178C and DO-254..

Flight Control Computer Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

BAE Systems

Thales

Rockwell Collins

Moog

Honeywell

Safran

Curtiss-Wright

Saab

Aselsan and many more. Flight Control Computer Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Flight Control Computer Market can be Split into:

OEM

Aftermarket. By Applications, the Flight Control Computer Market can be Split into:

Civil Aviation