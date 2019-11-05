Global Flip Chip Bonder Market Size 2019 | Emerging Trends, Industry Share, Future Demands, Market Potential, Traders, Regional Overview and SWOT Analysis till 2024

Global "Flip Chip Bonder Market" 2019 research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2024.

The Global Flip Chip Bonder market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Flip Chip Bonder market research is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global Flip Chip Bonder market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Besi

ASM Pacific Technology

Shibaura

Muehlbauer

Kulicke & Soffa

Hamni

AMICRA Microtechnologies

SET

Scope of the Report:

Flip Chip Bonder industry is relatively concentrated, manufacturers are mostly in the Europe, US and Asia. As for the downstream market, China sales accounted for more than 22.71% of the total sales of global Flip Chip Bonder in 2016. Besi is the world leading manufacturer in global Flip Chip Bonder market with the market share of 28.64%, in terms of revenue. China market is expected to be the biggest market with sales market share of 25.67% in 2022.

Despite the presence of competition problems, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

Although sales of Flip Chip Bonder brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk enter this market.

The worldwide market for Flip Chip Bonder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.1% over the next five years, will reach 510 million US$ in 2024, from 250 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Flip Chip Bonder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Automatic Flip Chip Bonder

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

IDMs

IDMs

OSAT This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



