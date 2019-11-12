Global Floating LNG Terminal Market 2019 – Overview with Industry Data, Business Plans and Industry Growth Trends 2019-2025

The Global "Floating LNG Terminal Market" report 2019 provides complete market estimation of market overview, SWOT analysis, strategies and market revenue during the forecast period. The Floating LNG Terminal market report has been segmented based on types, applications, component and regions.

About Floating LNG Terminal Market:

Liquefied natural gasï¼LNG) is used to transport natural gas over long distances, often by sea. In most cases, LNG terminals are purpose built ports used exclusively to export or import LNG.

In 2019, the market size of Floating LNG Terminal is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

This report studies the global market size of Floating LNG Terminal, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Floating LNG Terminal production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications.

Top Key Manufacturers in Worldwide Floating LNG Terminal Market Are:

Royal Dutch Shell

Excelerate Energy

Samsung Heavy Industries

Golar LNG and HÃ¶egh LNG

Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering

PETRONAS

History Year: 2014 – 2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Floating LNG Import Terminals

Floating LNG Export Terminals Floating LNG Terminal Market Report Segmented by Application:

FPSOs