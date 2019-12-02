Global Floating Power Plant Market 2019-2025 | Latest Trends of Leading Companies, Industry Data, Product Specification and Forecast to 2025

MAN Diesel & Turbo

Karadeniz

Vikram Solar

Ciel & Terre

Waller Marine

Power Barge

Principle Power

Wartsila

About Floating Power Plant Market:

Floating power plant plays a crucial role in electricity generation at remote areas where power generation is restricted due to scarcity of land mass. Shortage of electricity or the lack of access is one of the major development hurdles faced by many regions in developing countries. Moreover, in many countries, certain regions are not connected with their national distribution grid and off grid power is their only source of energy. In addition to that, growing concern about climate change and global warming are increasingly forcing nations to switch to renewable energy sources to meet their respective climate change targets.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global floating power plant market owning to the increasing renewable floating power plants in countries such as Japan, China.

Floating Solar Power

Floating Wind

Floating Wind and Wave power

Floating Nuclear power

Non-renewable

Renewable