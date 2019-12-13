Global Flocculants Market Subdivision, Forthcoming Developments, Growth Challenges, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Flocculants Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Flocculants Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Flocculation is the process where a chemical agent (flocculant) is used to reduce the turbidity of a liquid by binding suspended particles in the liquid together to form larger particles (flocs) that are heavy enough to settle to the bottom of the liquid.

In this report, the statistic is mainly focus on the anhydrous 100% solid flocculants product after converted from the common liquid solution, except the PAC (PAC is counted as30% Al2O3 content ).According to QYRâs analysts, the concentration of flocculants industry is relative low. The top ten companies were estimated to account for 37.27% production volume market share in 2015. The major production regions mainly located in Europe, North America, China and Japan. And the major manufacturers are included SNF Group, Kemira, BASF, Solenis, Ecolab, Feralco Group, CNPC, Akzo Nobel, GE and Shandong Sanfeng Group, and others.The global production of flocculants increases from 5084.0 K MT in 2011 to 6154.3 K MT in 2016, and expect to grow at a CAGR of 3.64% from 2017 to 2022. The major manufacturers are concentrated in Europe, North America, China and Japan. In 2015, Europe flocculants production share is about 33.48% in 2016. China production share take 26.60% and North America production n share take 19.70%. Japan takes about 4.96%.Europe, North America and China are also the major consumption areas. During 2011 and 2016, Europe flocculants consumption kept stable with 1623.2 K MT in 2011 and 1980.5 K MT in 2016, while China flocculants consumption increased from 1242.1 K MT to 1563.4 K MT.Flocculants is an important chemical material which can be used for water treatment, oil ï¼gas, minerals extraction and paper and others. The largest end use for flocculants, accounting for about 36.28% of consumption in 2016, is in environmental usesâwastewater treatment. The use of flocculants in Paper is a fast-growing application, and accounted for about 24.47% of flocculants consumption in 2016. There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in flocculants market will become more intense.Although sales of flocculants brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the flocculants field.

