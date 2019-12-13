Global Floor Cleaning Machine Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

Global Floor Cleaning Machine Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Floor Cleaning Machine Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Floor Cleaning Machine is a device used to clean the floor. They are widely used in these public places like supermarkets and modern malls.

In 2017, the global floor cleaning machines market is led by Asia Pacific, capturing about 31.71 % of global floor cleaning machines sales. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 31.34% global sales share. At present, the major manufacturers of floor cleaning machines are concentrated in iRobot, Ecovacs, Nilfisk, Bucher (Johnston), ZOOMLION, Karcher, Hako, Tennant, etc.

Floor cleaning machines downstream is wide and recently floor cleaning machines has acquired increasing significance in various fields of commercial, industrial, institution, transportation and others. Globally, the floor cleaning machines market is mainly driven by growing demand for commercial which accounts for nearly 49.19% of total downstream consumption of floor cleaning machines in global in 2017.

Based on types of floor cleaning machines available in the market, the report segments the market into Sweepers, Scrubbers, Burnisher and Cleaning Robots. Key end-use industries of industrial floor cleaners studied in the report include transportation, government, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, hospitality, education, retail and food, and manufacturing and warehousing. Of the key product types studied, the market for Cleaning Robots accounted for the largest market share in 2017.

