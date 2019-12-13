Global Floor Panel Market Segmentation along with Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing to Growth and Forecast 2023

Global Floor Panel Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Floor Panel Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.
Floor panel is a preassembled unit of floor joists, subflooring, finished flooring, and sometimes ceiling below supported by walls, columns, or beams.
Floor panel can be classified as some types depend on the basis material, such as steel based floor panel, aluminum based floor panel, wood core floor panel, calcium sulfate based floor panel, etc. It can be widely used in many fields. Survey results showed that 34% of the floor panel market is computer room/ data warehousing application, 30.3% is commercial office building application, 13.7% is family residence application, 13.4% is industrial manufacturing plant in 2016. With the development of economy, these fields will need more floor panel.
The major raw material for floor panel is steel, aluminum alloy, calcium sulfate and so on. Despite the large increase in consumption volume, but due to the decline in raw material prices led to a decline in overall sales prices, the overall income growth is slow.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Kingspan Group
Floor Panel Market by Types
Floor Panel Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
