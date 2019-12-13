Global Floor Panel Market Segmentation along with Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing to Growth and Forecast 2023

Global Floor Panel Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Floor Panel Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Floor panel is a preassembled unit of floor joists, subflooring, finished flooring, and sometimes ceiling below supported by walls, columns, or beams.

Floor panel can be classified as some types depend on the basis material, such as steel based floor panel, aluminum based floor panel, wood core floor panel, calcium sulfate based floor panel, etc. It can be widely used in many fields. Survey results showed that 34% of the floor panel market is computer room/ data warehousing application, 30.3% is commercial office building application, 13.7% is family residence application, 13.4% is industrial manufacturing plant in 2016. With the development of economy, these fields will need more floor panel.

The major raw material for floor panel is steel, aluminum alloy, calcium sulfate and so on. Despite the large increase in consumption volume, but due to the decline in raw material prices led to a decline in overall sales prices, the overall income growth is slow.

Kingspan Group

MERO-TSK

Lindner

Haworth

TRIUMPH GROUP

Porcelanosa

M+W Group

Petral

Topfloor

NICHIAS

UNITILE

Senqcia

Pentafloor

MOOV

ITOKI

SRF

Branco

lenzlinger

Movinord

Computer Environments

Changzhou Huatong Xinli Flooring

Changzhou Huili Access Floor

Xiangli Anti-static Decorative Material

Changzhou Chenxing Access Floor

Shenyang Aircraft Corporation(SAC) Access Floor Factory

Zhejiang Tkflor

Hebei Kehua Prevent Static Floor Making

Changzhou Jiachen Flooring Group

Hebei Youlian Machine-Room Equipment

Steel Based Floor Panel

Aluminum Based Floor Panel

Wood Core Floor Panel

Calcium Sulfate Based Floor Panel

Computer Room/ Data Warehousing

Commercial Office Building

Family Residence

Industrial Manufacturing Plant