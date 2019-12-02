 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Market Division, New Business Opportunities, Growth Rate, Development Trend and Feasibility Studies 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 2, 2019

Flower and Ornamental Plants

Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure.

Ornamental plants are plants that are grown for decorative purposes in gardens and landscape design projects, as houseplants, for cut flowers and specimen display. The cultivation of these, called floriculture, forms a major branch of horticulture.
Cut flowers and ornamental plants belong to the family of floriculture. Floriculture involves propagating, growing and marketing cut flowers, flower seeds and seedlings, bulb growing, nursery operation, chemical protection of plants, post-harvest storage and handling and use of preservatives. It is an international, multi-billion dollar industry.
In export market, the Netherlands is still a major junction in global cut flower trade, but the four cut flower exporters close to the equatorâColombia, Kenya, Ecuador and Ethiopiaâare gathering speed. The Netherlands plays a key role in the global cut flowers trading as it has more than 40% export share. When refers to the import side, Europe, USA and Japan are the major importers.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

DÃ¼mmen Orange

  • Syngenta Flowers
  • Finlays
  • Beekenkamp
  • Karuturi
  • Oserian
  • Selecta One
  • Washington Bulb
  • Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio
  • Carzan Flowers
  • Rosebud
  • Kariki
  • Multiflora
  • Karen Roses
  • Harvest Flower
  • Queens Group
  • Ball Horticultural
  • Afriflora
  • Double H

    Flower and Ornamental Plants Market by Types

  • Potted Plants
  • Cut Flowers

    Flower and Ornamental Plants Market by Applications

  • Home
  • Commercial

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Detailed TOC of Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Flower and Ornamental Plants Segment by Type

    2.3 Flower and Ornamental Plants Consumption by Type

    2.4 Flower and Ornamental Plants Segment by Application

    2.5 Flower and Ornamental Plants Consumption by Application

    3 Global Flower and Ornamental Plants by Players

    3.1 Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    4 Flower and Ornamental Plants by Regions

    4.1 Flower and Ornamental Plants by Regions

    4.2 Americas Flower and Ornamental Plants Consumption Growth

    4.3 APAC Flower and Ornamental Plants Consumption Growth

    4.4 Europe Flower and Ornamental Plants Consumption Growth

    4.5 Middle East & Africa Flower and Ornamental Plants Consumption Growth

    9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

    9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

    9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

    9.3 Market Trends

    10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

    10.1 Sales Channel

    10.1.1 Direct Channels

    10.1.2 Indirect Channels

    10.2 Flower and Ornamental Plants Distributors

    10.3 Flower and Ornamental Plants Customer

    And Many More……………

