Global Flu Vaccine (Influenza Vaccine) Market 2019 Size, Research Report Forecast to 2024

Global “Flu Vaccine (Influenza Vaccine) Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Flu Vaccine (Influenza Vaccine) market size.

About Flu Vaccine (Influenza Vaccine):

Influenza vaccines, also known as flu shots, are vaccines that protect against influenza. A new version of the vaccine is developed twice a year as the influenza virus rapidly changes. Most provide modest to high protection against influenza; however, each year this varies. Evidence in adults over 65 years old is poor. They decrease the number of missed days of work by a half day on average. Vaccinating children may protect those around them.

Top Key Players of Flu Vaccine (Influenza Vaccine) Market:

CSL

GSK

Sanofi Pasteur

Mylan

AstraZeneca

Pfizer

Johnson & Johnson

Major Types covered in the Flu Vaccine (Influenza Vaccine) Market report are:

Whole Virus Vaccines

Split Virus Vaccines

Subunit Vaccines

Major Applications covered in the Flu Vaccine (Influenza Vaccine) Market report are:

For Children (6 months to 3 years)

For Adults and Children over 3 years Scope of Flu Vaccine (Influenza Vaccine) Market:

The classification of Flu Vaccine includes Whole Virus Vaccines, Split Virus Vaccines, Subunit Vaccines and Live Attenuated Virus Vaccines, and the proportion of Whole Virus Vaccines in 2016 is about 43%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Flu Vaccine is widely used for Children (6 months to 3 years) and for Adults and Children over 3 years. The most proportion of Flu Vaccine is For Adults and Children over 3 years, and the proportion in 2016 is about 75%.

The Europe in the EMEA is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 80% in 2016. And in the major countries we mentioned in the report, Germany is the largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 12%. Following Russia, France is the second largest consumption region, with the proportion of 11%.

