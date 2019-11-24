Global Fluid Couplings Market 2019: Growth Prediction Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Size, Type and Application to 2024

Global “Fluid Couplings market” Research Report 2019-2024 is the complete study of the Fluid Couplings market. The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Fluid Couplings basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, containing the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market development rate and forecast etc.

Fluid couplings are a type of hydraulic coupling that uses water or oil for the transmission of power/torque through shafts. These devices provide controlled start-up and reduce shock loads during the power transmission process..

Fluid Couplings Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Siemens

ABB

Voith

Altra Industrial Motion

Rexnord

Transfluid

KTR Systems

Fluid Hose & Coupling

Ningbo Par Micro Fluid Technology and many more. Fluid Couplings Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Fluid Couplings Market can be Split into:

Common Type

Torque Limiting Type

Speed Regulation Type. By Applications, the Fluid Couplings Market can be Split into:

Oil and Gas Industry

Metals and Mining Industry

Chemicals Industry

Power Plants