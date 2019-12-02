 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Fluorosurfactant Market 2020 Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecasts by 2026

By Joann Wilson on December 2, 2019

Fluorosurfactant

GlobalFluorosurfactant Market" report initiates from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Fluorosurfactant by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Summary

  • Fluorosurfactant are synthetic organofluorine chemical compounds that have multiple fluorine atoms. They can be polyfluorinated or fluorocarbon-based. As surfactants, they are more effective at lowering the surface tension of water than comparable hydrocarbon surfactants. Fluorosurfactants can lower the surface tension of water down to a value half of what is attainable by using hydrocarbon surfactants. This ability is due to the lipophobic nature of fluorocarbons, as fluorosurfactants tend to concentrate at the liquid-air interface. They are not as susceptible to the London dispersion force, a factor contributing to lipophilicity, because the electronegativity of fluorine reduces the polarizability of the surfactants fluorinated molecular surface. Therefore, the attractive interactions resulting from the “”fleeting dipoles”” are reduced, in comparison to hydrocarbon surfactants. Fluorosurfactants are more stable and fit for harsh conditions than hydrocarbon surfactants because of the stability of the carbonâfluorine bond. Likewise, perfluorinated surfactants persist in the environment for that reason.
  • The report forecast global Fluorosurfactant market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
  • The report offers detailed coverage of Fluorosurfactant industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Fluorosurfactant by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
  • First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Fluorosurfactant market for 2015-2024.
  • And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
  • At the same time, we classify Fluorosurfactant according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
  • Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Fluorosurfactant company.4

    Key Companies

  • DuPont
  • The 3M Company
  • Advanced Polymer
  • DIC Corporation
  • ICI
  • ChemGuard
  • AGC Seimi Chemical Co
  • Merck KGaA
  • Pilot Chemical
  • OMNOVA Solutions
  • Dynax Corporation
  • Maflon
  • Innovative Chemical Technologies
  • Daikin
  • Hunan Nonferrous Chenzhou Fluoride Chemical
  • Yumu Chemical

    Global Fluorosurfactant Market analysis studies the attractiveness and the dynamics of a special market within a special industry. It is extent of the industry analysis and thus in turn of the global environmental analysis. Through all of these analyses, the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of a Fluorosurfactant Market company can be identified.

    Market Segmentation of Fluorosurfactant Market

    Market by Application

  • Paints & Coatings
  • Industrial Cleaners
  • Firefighting
  • Oilfield & Mining
  • Others

  • Market by Type

  • Amphoteric
  • Nonionic
  • Anionic
  • Cationic

    By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    No. of Pages: – 120

