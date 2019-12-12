Global Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis of the Segmentation Which Comprises Product Type, Business Strategies, Development Factors and Forecast 2026

Fluted polypropylene sheet is a lightweight, hollow-core polypropylene sheet resembling corrugated cardboard in that it consists of outside walls separated by ribs.

Fluted polypropylene sheets are generally used in package box, cushion plate and printing plate & billboard etc. Package box is the most wildly application, which took a consumption share of 34.10% in 2016, with an amount of 113.4 K MT. Raw material of fluted polypropylene sheets is mainly polypropylene. Owing to abundant raw material resource and mature manufacture process, there are many manufacturers all over the world. In this report, we focus on global major entertainments such as Inteplast Group, Corex Plastics, Primex Plastics, Distriplast, Sangeeta Group, KARTON S.p.A, A&C Plastics, Northern Ireland Plastics, Yamakoh, IÅÄ±k Plastik, Tianfule Plastic, TAH HSIN, Zibo Kelida Plastic and Huaheng Plastic etc. Market concentration in this market is not high and total production of those 14 suppliers took a market share of 53.56% in 2016.Fluted polypropylene sheets are invented since 1972 and became popular in Europe and America quickly. In Asia, fluted polypropylene sheets were introduced firstly in Japan and Korea. China had started production in 1990s. Currently, fluted polypropylene sheets are mainly produced in Europe, North America and Asia. Europe and North America are still two leading production regions. In 2016, Europe produced 100.33 K MT, with a share of 28.98%. North America production increased from 107.33 K MT in 2012 to 124.76 K MT in 2016, with an average increase rate of 3.83%.Globally, fluted polypropylene sheets demand keeps increasing from 281.43 K MT in 2012 to 332.55 K MT in 2016. Average increase rate of global total consumption is about 4.26%. Global production value is about 609 million USD in 2016. Influenced by raw material price, fluted polypropylene sheets price varied from 2023 USD/MT in 2012 to 1832 USD/MT in 2016. In the future, we predict that global demand for fluted polypropylene sheets will keep increasing. By 2023, global total consumption will be 446.15 K MT.

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Inteplast Group

Corex Plastics

Primex Plastics

Distriplast

Sangeeta Group

KARTON S.p.A

A&C Plastics

Northern Ireland Plastics

Yamakoh

IÅÄ±k Plastik

Tianfule Plastic

TAH HSIN

Zibo Kelida Plastic

Huaheng Plastic Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Market by Types

General Type

Functional Type Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Market by Applications

Package Box

Cushion Plate

Printing Plate & Billboard