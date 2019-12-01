 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Market 2019 Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends, Outlook -2023

Focused Ion Beam (FIB)

Global “Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Market”2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Focused ion beam, also known as FIB, is a technique used particularly in the semiconductor industry, Deposition and increasingly in the biological field for site-specific analysis, deposition, and ablation of materials.
Global Focused Ion Beam market is about 330 million USD in 2017, increased from 264 Million USD in 2013, with a CAGR of 5.74%. In the future, we predict that this market revenue will continue to increase. By 2024, global revenue will be 378 Million USD.
Operating amid the relatively high level of competition, companies are more focused on product innovation and development and technological advancements to fortify their footing in the market. An instance is the introduction of a new generation focused ion beam scanning electron microscope by Zeiss in March 2017.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

  • Hitachi High-Technologies
  • FEI
  • Carl Zeiss
  • JEOL
  • TESCAN

  • Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Market by Types

  • FIB
  • FIB-SEM

    Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Market by Applications

  • Etching
  • Imaging
  • Deposition
  • Others

    This report also splits the market by region:

    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • APAC
    • China
    • Japan
    • Korea
    • ………………

