Global Foie Gras Market 2019 Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2023

Foie gras is a luxury food product made of the liver of a duck or goose that has been specially fattened.

The global consumption value of foie gras increased from 1102 million USD to 1184 million USD from 2011 to 2015. The CAGR is about 1.81%. The growth of value is caused by the increase of the price.

France consumed 18020 tonnes foie gras or 68% in consumption share in 2015. Spain is the second largest consumption country with about 16% in 2015. All Europe countries took more than 90% share in 2015.

There are two type of foie gras which are duck foie gras and goose foie gras. In 2015, the share of goose foie gras is less than 10%. And over 95% of foie gras in the world is direct consumption.

Hudson Valley

Comtesse Du Barry

Ducs de Gascogne

Euralis

AVIS

Sanrougey

Jiajia

Agro-Top Produits Foie Gras Market by Types

Goose liver

Duck liver Foie Gras Market by Applications

Direct consumption