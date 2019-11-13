Global Folate Market 2019: Key Manufacturers, Industry Share, Size, Growth Factors, Regional, and Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2024

Global “Folate Market” Research Report 2019-2024 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Folate industry. The report represents a basic overview of the market status, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key drivers analysis.

The report offers detailed coverage of the Global Folate market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and classifications. The global Folate market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, industry share, policy, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Unlike the vitamin K2 market, the folate market is dominated by Europe producers, i.e. Gnosis and Merck, the two players take a market share of around 86% in 2016. Merck products are sold by DSM since 2014.

China also has several small producers, but their product prices are far lower than that of Europe players.

The key consumption area is located in the USA and Europe. Europe takes a market share of 42.5%, and USA take 32.7% in 2016. Most of Chinese production is export to Europe and USA market.

The worldwide market for Folate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 21.3% over the next five years, will reach 260 million US$ in 2024, from 100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Folate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Global Folate market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Gnosis SPA

DSM

Merck

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

5-MTHF Calcium Salt

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Tablets

Global Folate Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Global Folate market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

