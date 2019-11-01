Global Food Antioxidant Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, by Types, Application by 2019-2023

Food antioxidant is a kind of food additives, used to prevent or delay the oxidation, improve the stability and prolong the shelf life of food. The common food antioxidants include synthetic antioxidants (such as BHA, BHT, TBHQ, PG, etc.) and natural antioxidants (such as TP, VE).

Antioxidants, both natural and synthetic, are used by the food industry as food additives to help prolong the shelf life and appearance of many foodstuffs. Antioxidants occur naturally in many foods and are essential for our health. They include Vitamin C found in fruit and vegetables and vitamin E found in seeds and nuts. The commonly used synthetic food antioxidants include TBHQ, BHA, BHT, propyl gallate, etc.

The food antioxidant market, globally, has been greatly influenced by the food and beverage processing market. It is driven by the changing consumer trends and preferences.

