Global Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market 2019 analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts by 2023

Global “Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market” Report 2018 analysing the current situation of the Market. It provides brief overview of market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market provides analysis of Worldwide market covering the industry trends, recent growths in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials

Food & Beverage Metal Cans market size will grow from USD 52.46 Billion in 2017 to USD 65.62 Billion by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 3.6%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023.The metal cans packaging industry is a key contributor to the consumer packaged goods industry. Economic development, changes in lifestyle, increase consumption of convenience food products, ease of recyclability of metal cans, and consumer preferences towards metal cans are the key factors driving the growth of the global food & beverage metal cans market. The food & beverage metal cans market is segmented on the basis of material into aluminum and steel. The aluminum segment is projected to grow at a higher rate in terms of volume, due to increasing consumption of soft drinks, energy drinks, and alcoholic beverages. Aluminum possesses many advantages over steel cans such as they are lightweight and has high recycling rates with easy fabrication processing, it also helps food & beverage manufacturers to reduce the weight of cans by more than 30%, with high recycling rate.

In addition, report also delivers upstream raw material breakdown and downstream demand analysis along with the key progress trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market also discusses the opportunity areas for stakeholders.

Besides, the report also covers segment data, including type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries client’s information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

By Market Players:

Crown Holdings, Inc. , Ball Corporation , Ardagh Group , Silgan Holdings Inc. , CAN-PACK S.A. , Tetra Laval International S.A. , CPMC Holdings , Kian Joo Group , Kingcan Holdings Limited , Huber Packaging Group GmbH,

By Type:

2-Piece Cans , 3-Piece Cans,

By Material

Aluminum Cans , Steel Cans,

Major applications are as follows:

Food , Beverage ,

Region Segmentation of Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

