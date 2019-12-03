Global Food-grade Alcohol Market 2020: Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis with Forecasts to 2026!!

Summary

Food-grade Alcohol also known as fermented distilled liquor, mainly using potato, Cereals, sugar as raw material after cooking, saccharification, fermentation and processing for food industry using aqueous alcohol, its flavor is divided into four parts: color, flavor and taste, and also refers to the content of distilled liquor in the aldehyde, acid, ester, alcohol and the four main impurities, different tastes and gas will make different flavor liquor.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

Cargill

Archer Daniels Midland

MGP Ingredients

Jiangsu Huating Biotechnology

RoquetteFreres

Fonterra Co-operative

Cristalco

Grain Processing

Wilmar International

Manildra Food-grade Alcohol Market Segmentation Market by Application

Food & Beverages

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Chemical Industry

Market by Type

Food

Beverage

Health care & Pharmaceuticals By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]