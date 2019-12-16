Global Food Hydrocolloids Market 2019: Size, Development, Manufactures, Growth, Key Factors and Forecast- 2024

Global “Food Hydrocolloids Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Food Hydrocolloids market size.

About Food Hydrocolloids:

A colloid, also called a colloidal system, is a chemical system that features very fine particles suspended in a continuous medium. Hydrocolloids, as the name indicates, are colloidal long-chained polymeric systems made of fine particles and dispersed in water. Depending on how much water has been used, hydrocolloids could occur in the form of either gels or sols.Given their physical attributes, hydrocolloids are used in numerous applications. Their range of application in the food industry is especially wide because they carry the capability to modify the rheology of virtually any system to which theyâre added. The other main applications of hydrocolloids are seen in the cosmetics and pharmaceuticals sector.

Top Key Players of Food Hydrocolloids Market:

JM Huber Corp(CP Kelco)

Ingredion

Dupont

Cargill

Kerry Group

Ashland

Hindustan Gum & Chemicals Ltd

Kraft Foods Group Inc.

DSM

Jai Bharat Gum & Chemicals Ltd

Fufeng

Meihua

Caremoli Group

Behn Meyer

Iberagar

Agar

Alginates

Carboxymethylcellulose and Other Cellulose Ethers

Carrageenan

Gelatin

Gellan Gum

Guar Gum

Gum Acacia (Gum Arabic)

Locust Bean Gum

Others Major Applications covered in the Food Hydrocolloids Market report are:

Beverage

Dressing/Sauce

Jelly/Pudding

Dairy Products

Ice Cream

Soup

Processed Meat Scope of Food Hydrocolloids Market:

The global Food Hydrocolloids industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in North America, China, Europe and India, such as Hindustan Gum & Chemicals Ltd , JM Huber Corp (CP Kelco), Ingredion, Dupont, Cargill and Kerry Group. At present, Hindustan Gum & Chemicals Ltd is the world leader, holding 8.36% production market share in 2017.

In 2017, the global Food Hydrocolloids consumption market is led by Europe and Europe is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 32.69% of global consumption of Food Hydrocolloids.

Food Hydrocolloids can be mainly divided into Guar gum, Carboxymethyl cellulose and other cellulose ethers and Gelatin which Guar gum captures about 32.29% of Food Hydrocolloids market in 2017. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA are the major leaders in the international market of Food Hydrocolloids.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Food Hydrocolloids consumption will show a trend of steady growth.

The worldwide market for Food Hydrocolloids is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% over the next five years, will reach 5750 million US$ in 2024, from 3950 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.