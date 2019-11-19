Global Footwear Market Size, Business to Gain High Revenue during 2019-2024

Global "Footwear Market" report provides important information related to the overall market and price forecast over a five-year period, from 2019 to 2024.

About Footwear

Footwear refers to garments worn on the feet, which originally serves to purpose of protection against adversities of the environment, usually regarding ground textures and temperature. Footwear in the manner of shoes therefore primarily serves the purpose to ease the locomotion and prevent injuries. Secondly footwear can also be used for fashion and adornment as well as to indicate the status or rank of the person within a social structure. Socks and other hosiery are typically worn additionally between the feet and other footwear for further comfort and relief.

Nike

Adidas

Skechers

New Balance

Asics

Belle

Nine West

Puma

Kering Group

Wolverine Worldwide

Clarks

VF Corp

ECCO

Anta

Under Armour

Crocs Inc

Geox

Salvatore Ferragamo

Daphne

LI-NING

Mizuno

Red Dragonfly

C.banner

Peak

K-Swiss

KAPPA

Leather

Non leather Footwear Applications:

Womenâs Footwear

Menâs Footwear