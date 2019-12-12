Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.
Forged aluminium wheels are one-piece wheels formed from a single block of metal by hot forging, followed by hot or cold spinning and the necessary machining operations. The forging process permits flexibility in design of the styled disk, almost similar to cast wheels. Onepiece forging is considered superior to other forms of wheel manufacturing in providing ultimate strength while reducing weight compared to cast and multi-piece aluminium wheels.
Forged wheels are typically around 25% lighter than cast wheels (and potentially even more).
The classification of Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel includes OEM, Aftermarket, and the proportion of OEM in 2017 is about 86.13%, OEM will be the reigning segment in terms of market revenue share throughout the forecast period, anticipated to hold about 86.23% revenue share of the global market by 2025 end. With a noteworthy 5.24% CAGR.
Under by Application, the global market is segmented into Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicleand. Passenger Vehicle segment will hold maximum sales share in the global market, and the consumption proportion is about 88.8% in 2017. and forecasts indicate 88.9% market share for this segment by the end of the forecast period in 2025.
Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 30.9% in 2017. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26.8%, China is also an important sales region for the Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel.
Market competition is intense. Superior Industries, Alcoa, BBS GmbH, CITIC Dicastal, Borbet, Gemsy Wheels, etc. are the leaders of the industry. In the future, the Forged Alloy Alumunium Whee will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material. The technology will more mature and the monopoly phenomenon will be weakening. The installed rate in the commercial vehicle will increase.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Superior Industries
Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market by Types
Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
Detailed TOC of Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.2 Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Segment by Type
2.3 Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Consumption by Type
2.4 Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Segment by Application
2.5 Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Consumption by Application
3 Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel by Players
3.1 Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Sales Market Share by Players
3.2 Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Revenue Market Share by Players
3.4 Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
4 Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel by Regions
4.1 Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel by Regions
4.2 Americas Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Consumption Growth
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Distributors
10.3 Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Customer
And Many More……………
No. of pages: 167
