Global Forged Aluminum Wheels Market 2020: Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2026

By Joann Wilson on December 1, 2019

Forged Aluminum Wheels

Report gives deep analysis of "Forged Aluminum Wheels Market" industry overview by Types, applications, Key players and regions. This report furthermore shows the 2019-2024 Production, Consumption, income, Price & Cost Overview. From raw materials to downstream consumers of this industry will be examined scientifically. the feature of product flow and sales channel will be presented as well.

Summary

  • Aluminum Alloy Wheel is made by the aluminum alloy. The aluminum alloy wheel usually has better heat conduction and the weight is also lighter than the steel wheel. The aluminum alloy has relative smaller strength than the steel wheel, so it is applied in the passenger vehicle more than commercial vehicle.The forged aluminum wheels are manufactured by the forging method.
  • The report forecast global Forged Aluminum Wheels market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
  • The report offers detailed coverage of Forged Aluminum Wheels industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Forged Aluminum Wheels by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
  • First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Forged Aluminum Wheels market for 2015-2024.
  • And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
  • At the same time, we classify Forged Aluminum Wheels according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
  • Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Forged Aluminum Wheels company.4

    Key Companies

  • Enkei Wheels
  • Ronal Wheels
  • Superior Industries
  • Alcoa
  • Iochpe-Maxion
  • Uniwheel Group
  • Accuride
  • YHI
  • Topy Group
  • CITIC Dicastal
  • Lizhong Group
  • Wanfeng Auto
  • Kunshan Liufeng
  • Zhejiang Jinfei
  • Yueling Wheels
  • Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels
  • Anchi Aluminum Wheel
  • Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts

    Forged Aluminum Wheels Market Segmentation

    Market by Type

  • <15 inch
  • 15-17 inch
  • >18 inch

    Market by Application

  • Passenger Vehicle
  • Commercial Vehicle

    By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Major Point of this Reports

    Reports gives 5 Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers operating in the industry.

    The reports offer an in-depth breakdown and current & upcoming trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.

    Forged Aluminum Wheels market provides Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities

    The quantitative analysis of the market from 2019 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

    Table of Content (TOC) of Global Forged Aluminum Wheels Market Study 2019-2024

    1 Industrial Chain Overview

        1.1 Forged Aluminum Wheels Industry

        1.2 Upstream

        1.3 Product List by Type

        1.4 End-Use List

        1.5 Global Market Overview

    2 Global Production & Consumption by Geography

        2.1 Global Production & Consumption

        2.2 Geographic Production & Consumption

    3 Major Manufacturers Introduction

        3.1 Manufacturers Overview

        3.2 Manufacturers List

    4 Market Competition Pattern

        4.1 Market Size and Sketch

        4.2 Company Market Share

        4.3 Market News and Trend

    ……And Many more.

    No. of Pages: – 114

