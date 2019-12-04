Global Forged Aluminum Wheels Market 2020 Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecasts by 2026

Summary

Aluminum Alloy Wheel is made by the aluminum alloy. The aluminum alloy wheel usually has better heat conduction and the weight is also lighter than the steel wheel. The aluminum alloy has relative smaller strength than the steel wheel, so it is applied in the passenger vehicle more than commercial vehicle.The forged aluminum wheels are manufactured by the forging method.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify Forged Aluminum Wheels according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

4 Key Companies

Enkei Wheels

Ronal Wheels

Superior Industries

Alcoa

Iochpe-Maxion

Uniwheel Group

Accuride

YHI

Topy Group

CITIC Dicastal

Lizhong Group

Wanfeng Auto

Kunshan Liufeng

Zhejiang Jinfei

Yueling Wheels

Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels

Anchi Aluminum Wheel

Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts

Forged Aluminum Wheels Market Segmentation

Market by Type

<15 inch

15-17 inch

>18 inch Market by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]