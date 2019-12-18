 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Forging Presses Market Report Analysis 2019, Size, Share, Demand, Industry Trends, Competitive Research and Growth to 2024

December 18, 2019

Forging Presses

GlobalForging Presses Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Forging Presses Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Forging Presses Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Forging Presses globally.

About Forging Presses:

Forging is the operation where the metal is heated and then a force is applied to manipulates the metals in such a way that the required final shape is obtained. Forging is generally a hot working process though cold forging is used sometimes.Press forging works by slowly applying a continuous pressure or force, which differs from the near-instantaneous impact of drop-hammer forging. The amount of time the dies are in contact with the work piece is measured in seconds (as compared to the milliseconds of drop-hammer forges). The press forging operation can be done either cold or hot.

Forging Presses Market Manufactures:

  • SMS
  • Komatsu
  • Sumitomo
  • TMP
  • Schuler
  • Ajax
  • Aida
  • Kurimoto
  • Fagor Arrasate
  • Mitsubishi
  • Lasco
  • Ficep
  • First Heavy
  • Stamtec
  • Erie
  • Beckwood
  • Erzhong
  • J&H
  • Mecolpress

    Forging Presses Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Forging Presses Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Forging Presses Market Types:

  • Closed Die Forging
  • Open Die Forging
  • Extrusion Presses
  • Other

    Forging Presses Market Applications:

  • Automotive
  • Hardware tools
  • Engineering machinery
  • Others

    The Report provides in depth research of the Forging Presses Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Forging Presses Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Forging Presses Market Report:

  • There are only few major producer of forging presses in the world. And the major producer located in the EU and Japan, such as SMS group, Komatsu, Sumitomo, TMP and Schuler. These five companies occupied 56.30% market share.
  • Global forging presses production was about 226 units in 2011, and this data reached to 242 units in 2015, will reach to 272 units in 2016. The average growth is about 3.92% from 2011 to 2016. EU was the largest production regions, occupied 39.57% share in 2015, followed by Japan, about 35.46%share.
  • EU was the largest consumption region, occupied 33.47% market share in 2015, because economy development rapidly. In the next few years, this industry will keep 5.25% annual growth rate, and the production will reach to 351 units in 2021.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, the global recovery trend is clear, forging presses retains its advantage in fastener and shaped pieces produce, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Although sales of forging presses brought a lot of opportunity, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the forging presses field.
  • The worldwide market for Forging Presses is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.5% over the next five years, will reach 1980 million US$ in 2024, from 1810 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Forging Presses in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Forging Presses product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Forging Presses, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Forging Presses in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Forging Presses competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Forging Presses breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Forging Presses market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Forging Presses sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 135

    1 Forging Presses Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Forging Presses by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Forging Presses Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Forging Presses Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Forging Presses Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Forging Presses Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Forging Presses Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Forging Presses Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Forging Presses Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Forging Presses Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

