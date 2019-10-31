Global Fork Sensors Market Size, Share 2019-2025 | Outlook by Industry Status, Future Opportunities, Production, Consumption and Forecast

About Fork Sensors Market:

Fork sensors (slot sensors) are U shaped through-beam object detecting sensors that have the transmitter and receiver built into the opposing fork arms of the sensor housing.

Fork sensors are photoelectric thru beam sensors in a aluminium fork housing. These type of sensors are, because of the 5 kHz switching frequency, ideal for fast detection- and counting applications where accuracy and liability are of great importance.

OMRON Corporation

SICK

ROHM Semiconductor

PNP-NO

PNP-NC Fork Sensors Market Report Segmented by Application:

Manufacturing

Packaging and Labeling