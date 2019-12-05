 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Formic Acid Market 2020 Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2026, Business Opportunities and Future Investments

December 5, 2019

Formic Acid

GlobalFormic Acid Market” report initiates from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Formic Acid by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Summary

  • Formic acid (also called methanoic acid) is a colorless liquid with a sharp odor. It is also the simplest carboxylic acid. The chemical formula is HCOOH or HCO2H. Formic acid is an environmentally acceptable and highly efficient organic acid. It is used in many areas, from leather processing to feed preservation.Formic acid is soluble in water, various alcohols, acetone and ether. Most applications require formic acid in concentrations of 85%, 90%, 94% or 99%; the 85% product accounts for the major portion of global demand and is considered the industry standard.
  • The report forecast global Formic Acid market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
  • The report offers detailed coverage of Formic Acid industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Formic Acid by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
  • First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Formic Acid market for 2015-2024.
  • And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
  • At the same time, we classify Formic Acid according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
  • Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Formic Acid company.4

    Key Companies

  • Basf
  • Feicheng Acid Chemicals
  • Luxi Chemcial Group
  • Eastman
  • Basf-YPC Company
  • Tianyuan Group
  • Perstorp
  • Wuhan Ruisunny Chemical
  • Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
  • Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers
  • Shandong Rongyue Chemical
  • Chongqing Chuandong Chemical
  • Huaqiang Chemical
  • Shanxi Yuanping Chemicals
  • Shandong Baoyuan Chemical

    Global Formic Acid Market analysis studies the attractiveness and the dynamics of a special market within a special industry. It is extent of the industry analysis and thus in turn of the global environmental analysis. Through all of these analyses, the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of a Formic Acid Market company can be identified.

    Market Segmentation of Formic Acid Market

    Market by Application

  • Agriculture
  • Leather & Textile
  • Rubber
  • Chemical & Pharmaceuticals
  • Others

  • Market by Type

  • Methyl Formate Hydrolysis Technology
  • Sodium Formate technology

    By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Detailed Table of Content of Global Formic Acid Market Analysis 2013-2019 and Forecast 2019-2024

    Table of Content

    1 Industry Overview

    1.1 Formic Acid Industry

    1.1.1 Overview

    1.1.2 Development of Formic Acid

    1.2 Market Segment

    1.2.1 Upstream

    1.2.2 Downstream

    1.3 Cost Analysis

    2 Industry Environment

    2.1 Policy

    2.2 Economics

    2.3 Sociology

    2.4 Technology

    3 Formic Acid Market by Type

    3.1 By Type

    3.2 Market Size

    3.3 Market Forecast

    4 Major Companies List

    4.1 Company 1(Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

    4.2 Company 2 (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

    4.3 Company 3 (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

    5 Market Competition

    5.1 Company Competition

    5.2 Regional Market by Company

    6 Market Demand

    6.1 Demand Situation

    6.1.1 Demand in Hospitals

    6.1.2 Demand in Clinics

    6.1.3 Demand in Others

    6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

    6.3 Demand Forecast

    7 Region Operation

    7.1 Regional Production

    7.2 Regional Market

    7.3 by Region

    7.3.1 North America

    7.3.1.1 Overview

    7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

    7.3.2 Europe

    7.3.2.1 Overview

    7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

    7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

    7.3.3.1 Overview

    7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

    7.3.4 South America

    7.3.4.1 Overview

    7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

    7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

    7.3.5.1 Overview

    7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

    7.4 Regional Import & Export

    7.5 Regional Forecast

    And Continue……

    ……And Many more.

    No. of Pages: – 110

