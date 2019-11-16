Global Formic Acid Market Report 2019 Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global “Formic Acid Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Formic Acid in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Formic Acid Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

BASF

LUXI

Eastan

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers

Tianyuan Group

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals

Feicheng Acid

Perstorp

Wuhan Ruisunny Chemical

Shandong Rongyue Chemical

Chongqing Chuandong Chemical

Huaqiang Chemical

Shanxi Yuanping Chemicals

Shandong Baoyuan Chemical The report provides a basic overview of the Formic Acid industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Formic Acid Market Types:

0.85

0.98

Others Formic Acid Market Applications:

Agriculture

Leather and Textile

Rubber

Chemical and Pharmaceuticals

Other

Finally, the Formic Acid market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source. In a word, the Formic Acid market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Scope of Report:

Globally, the global production was 1015 K MT in 2016 and it will reach 1217 K MT in 2022. In addition, the production regions of formic acid are mainly located in China, US, EU and India. China was the leader production regions, which achieved about 48% volume market share in 2016. In 2015, BASF bullied the first plant of formic acid in Geismar, Louisiana. It is the only formic acid production plant in USA.

As for the region consumption, China remained the largest market for formic acid in the world, with 34% market share consumption in 2016. Other major consuming regions include EU and US, which account for 29 % and 4% respectively. At present, the methyl formate hydrolysis technology is mainly adopted for producing formic acid and accounted for 81.59% in 2015.

The downstream demand of formic acid is rigidity. Major applications include silage and animal feed preservation, leather and tanning, textiles, formate salts, pharmaceuticals/food chemicals, rubber chemicals (antiozonants and coagulants), catalysts and plasticizers.In 2016, the largest use, accounting for about 42% of global demand, is in Leather & Textile. Other major uses are 27% in agriculture.

The worldwide market for Formic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.2% over the next five years, will reach 828.1 million US$ in 2024, from 778.4 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.