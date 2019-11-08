Global Fortified Edible Oil Market 2019: Analysis by Product Types and Applications; Industry Top Players, Size, Regions and Market Overview Forecast 2024

Fortified edible oils are the oils which are enriched with additional micronutrients. Fortified edible oils contain an adequate concentration of added fat-soluble vitamins such as vitamin A, D, E, and others. Fortified edible oils are the intervention made by government regulations to cope with the complication of undernourishment..

Fortified Edible Oil Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Bunge

Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill

Conagra Brands

Nestle

Adani Wilmar

Ruchi Soya Industries

Borges International Group

Allanasons

Lam Soon Group

Liberty Oil Mills

King Rice Oil Group

Samarth Oil Refinery and many more. Fortified Edible Oil Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Fortified Edible Oil Market can be Split into:

Palm Oil

Soybean Oil

Sunflower Oil

Olive Oil

Corn Oil

Canola Oil

Rice Bran Oil

Others. By Applications, the Fortified Edible Oil Market can be Split into:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Retails

e-Commerce