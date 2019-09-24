Global Foundry Binder Market 2019 Size Growth Factors, Forecast Research Report to 2024

Global “Foundry Binder Market” report gives comprehensive analysis of current state of the Foundry Binder industry as well as the competitive landscape, including wide-ranging key players, product scope, type and applications and essential Foundry Binder market statistics for projecting growth worldwide during years 2019 – 2024.

About Foundry Binder:

Foundry Binder is used to make loose sand bonded together. Thereby giving sufficient strength to with sand mold and core, make it in the process of handling, assembly and pouring from deformation and broken.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers' Foundry Binder capacity, production, value, price and market share of Foundry Binder in global market.

Organic Binder

In 2016, the global Foundry Binder market is led by China, capturing about 35.83% of global Foundry Binder consumption. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 19.72% global production share.

At present, the major manufacturers of Foundry Binder are concentrated in ASK， HA, Jinan Shengquan, BASF, Kao Chemicals, Suzhou Xingye, Mancuso Chemicals Limited, Foseco, Imerys, RPMinerals, United Erie, Eurotek, REFCOTEC, John Winter, J. B. DeVENNE INC, SI Group. ASK is the world leader, holding 9.94% production market share in 2016.

In application, Foundry Binder downstream is wide and recently Foundry Binder has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Core Sand Casting and Mold Sand Casting. The Foundry Binder market is mainly driven by growing demand for Mold Sand Casting which accounts for nearly 66.06% of total downstream consumption of Foundry Binder in global.

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Foundry Binder production will show a trend of steady growth.

The worldwide market for Foundry Binder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 3810 million US$ in 2024, from 3190 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Foundry Binder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.