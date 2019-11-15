Global Frameless Brushless DC Motors Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, by Types, Application by 2019-2023

Global "Frameless Brushless DC Motors Market" report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Brushless DC electric motor (BLDC motors, BL motors) also known as electronically commutated motors (ECMs, EC motors), or synchronous DC motors, are synchronous motors powered by DC electricity via an inverter or switching power supply which produces an AC electric current to drive each phase of the motor via a closed loop controller. The controller provides pulses of current to the motor windings that control the speed and torque of the motor.

For example, in components space and weight are a prime concern, with standard solutions coming up against their limits. For this reason, motor is offering its brushless motors as frameless motor kits. Rotors and stators are delivered separately â without bearings or motorshaft â and connected only when the components are assembled. In this way, customers achieve the best of both worlds: high torque density and minimum volume.

The light weight of frameless brushless DC motors adds more value to their use and adoption. This is one of the aspects driving the global market. Another trend observed in this market is that many companies are focusing on higher efficiency and low energy consumption, which is possible with the help of frameless brushless DC motors. Moreover, the increasing use of robots owing to increased automation requires these motors, accelerating their use even further. The attractiveness of these motors can be credited to their longer life cycle and high efficiency due to less weight.

Industrial Automation is the largest application area with market share about 46%.

North America is the largest consumption region of Frameless Brushless DC Motors, with a consumption market share nearly 40% in 2016. Europe is the second largest consumption region of Frameless Brushless DC Motors, enjoying consumption market share nearly 33% in 2017. Asia Pacific (APAC) region seems to have good growth potential in the coming years. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand in China, Japan and India.

Market competition is not intense. Kollmorgen, Moog, Maxon Motor, BEI Kimco, Woodward and Shinano Kenshi are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/Manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Kollmorgen

Moog

Maxon Motor

BEI Kimco

Woodward

Shinano Kenshi

Johnson Electric

Portescap

Skurka Aerospace

Servotecnica

Mclennan

Aerotech

ARC Systems Frameless Brushless DC Motors Market by Types

12V-24V

24V-48V

Other Frameless Brushless DC Motors Market by Applications

Industrial Automation

Medical Device

Aerospace & Defense