Global Fresh and Packaged Asparagus Market 2025 Industry Size, Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth, Share and Opportunities

Global "Fresh and Packaged Asparagus Market" provides complete attention on major industry trends, drivers, challenges, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Fresh and Packaged Asparagus Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing process. The Fresh and Packaged Asparagus Market data like share, size, key players, types and applications are also discussed in this report.

Altar Produce (USA)

DanPer (Peru)

Beta SA (Peru)

AEI (Peru)

Agrizar (Mexico)

Limgroup (Netherlands)

Sociedad (Peru)

Altar Produce (USA)
DanPer (Peru)
Beta SA (Peru)
AEI (Peru)
Agrizar (Mexico)
Limgroup (Netherlands)
Sociedad (Peru)
Walker Plants (USA)

Asparagus is a spring vegetable, a flowering perennial plant species in the genus Asparagus. It was once classified in the lily family, like the related Allium species, onions and garlic, but the Liliaceae have been split and the onion-like plants are now in the family Amaryllidaceous and Asparagus in the Asparagaceae. Sources differ as to the native range of Asparagus officinalis, but generally include most of Europe and western temperate Asia. It is widely cultivated as a vegetable crop. Asparagus is actively sought by major companies as a key ingredient in soups on account of its nutritive properties and palatable taste. Asparagus is widely predicted to become the primary choice in the soup manufacturing industry as many companies already make soup with asparagus and this is only expected to grow in the future.The number of organic growers of asparagus in the global asparagus market is rising every year because of the high demand for organic asparagus.Fresh asparagus is highly preferred over its canned and frozen counterparts in the global asparagus market.The global Fresh and Packaged Asparagus market was 520 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 770 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2019 and 2025.

